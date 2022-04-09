RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile strike | DC orchestra's benefit concert | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » MLB News » Cardinals manager Marmol misses…

Cardinals manager Marmol misses game vs. Pirates with flu

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 5:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol missed Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after being diagnosed with the flu.

Marmol, who was at the ballpark prior to the game and met with the media, tested negative for COVID-19.

Bench coach Skip Schumaker, in his first season with the Cardinals as part of the coaching staff after four seasons with the San Diego Padres, assumed managerial duties.

Marmol, 35, is in his first season managing the Cardinals after Mike Shildt was fired. He is the youngest active manager in Major League Baseball.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up