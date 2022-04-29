RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN head condemns attacks on civilians | New gas pipeline eases Europe off Russian supply | House passes bill to speed Ukraine aid
Home » MLB News » Cardinals bring 1-0 series…

Cardinals bring 1-0 series advantage over Diamondbacks into game 2

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-7, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 1.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-2, 3.86 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -185, Diamondbacks +156; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading the series 1-0.

St. Louis has a 4-3 record in home games and a 10-7 record overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Arizona has a 5-7 record at home and an 8-12 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 1-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has a .354 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has five doubles and five home runs. Paul Goldschmidt is 15-for-41 with seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Cooper Hummel has a double, two home runs and six RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 7-for-39 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .220 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .198 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (right wrist), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

DISA reorganization showing early returns, deputy director says

Federal banking agencies trying to ensure AI, ML benefit most rather than the few

Two years into the pandemic, federal employee engagement drops in 2021 FEVS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up