RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » MLB News » Brewers take on the…

Brewers take on the Pirates in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (5-4) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-5)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Zach Thompson (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -176, Pirates +151; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers begin a three-game series at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 in home games a season ago. The Brewers scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 3.8.

Pittsburgh had a 61-101 record overall and a 24-57 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including 0.8 home runs.

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: day-to-day (groin), Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up