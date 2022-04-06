RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Killings could bring Russia more sanctions | Burned, piled bodies found in Bucha | Banning new investments in Russia | Photos
Braves and Reds face off in season opener

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 1:36 PM

Cincinnati Reds vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta; Thursday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0); Braves: Max Fried (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -215, Reds +179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds in the season opener.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record in home games last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

Cincinnati had an 83-79 record overall and a 39-42 record in road games last season. The Reds slugged .431 as a team last season with 3.3 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

