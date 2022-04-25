Blackmon leads Rockies against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (10-5, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-10, fourth in the NL East) Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45…

Colorado Rockies (10-5, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (6-10, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 7.71 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -189, Rockies +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Charlie Blackmon had four hits on Sunday in a 6-2 win over the Tigers.

Philadelphia has a 6-10 record overall and a 4-5 record at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in the majors.

Colorado is 10-5 overall and 6-4 at home. The Rockies have a 5-0 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with four home runs while slugging .407. Nicholas Castellanos is 12-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Connor Joe has a .327 batting average to rank second on the Rockies, and has four doubles, a triple and three home runs. Blackmon is 11-for-30 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: day-to-day (hand), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Sherriff: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Garrett Hampson: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

