AP source: Dodgers add RHP Betances on minor league deal

The Associated Press

April 6, 2022, 12:31 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and veteran right-hander Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league contract Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced it.

The 34-year-old Betances made four All-Star teams in eight seasons with the New York Yankees but hasn’t been a reliable contributor since 2018. He’s only appeared in 17 games over the past three seasons and pitched just once for the Mets last year due to shoulder surgery.

Over 10 seasons, Betances is 21-23 with a 2.53 ERA and 36 saves. His best season came in 2015, when he had a 1.50 ERA in 74 appearances with nine saves and finish 14th in AL Cy Young Award voting.

Veterans in the back of the Dodgers bullpen include right-handers Daniel Hudson, Blake Treinen and Craig Kimbrel, who was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a trade last week. Los Angeles intends to open the regular season Friday with a 16-man pitching staff.

