RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin wants rubles for gas | Ukraine fights on | Biden seeks new Russia sanctions | How to help
Home » MLB News » End of Story: Red…

End of Story: Red Sox make INF Trevor Story signing official

The Associated Press

March 23, 2022, 9:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox announced their signing of former Rockies shortstop Trevor Story on Wednesday, making the deal official.

An introductory news conference was being held for Story, who agreed to terms on a six-year deal on Sunday. The two-time All-Star will play second base in Boston, leaving shortstop for Xander Bogaerts.

Story, 29, batted .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for the Colorado Rockies last season, an off-year that followed three straight years in which he received NL MVP votes. In five major league seasons, he has never played any defensive position other than shortstop.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

Enterprise risk management remains elusive for many agencies, but now there’s help

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up