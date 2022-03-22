RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Home » MLB News » Darin Ruf receives $6,25M,…

Darin Ruf receives $6,25M, 2-year deal from Giants

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 9:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a $6.25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday.

He will earn $3 million in salary both this season and next. The deal, which avoids arbitration, includes a $3.5 million club option for the 2024 season with a $250,000 buyout.

The 35-year-old Ruf batted .271 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs for the 107-win NL West champions last season.

Ruf is scheduled to make an annual donation to the Giants Community Fund — $15,000 in both 2022 and 2023 and $17,500 in 2024.

San Francisco also avoided arbitration by giving one-year contracts to catcher Curt Casali for $2.6 million, right-hander Dominic Leone for $2.25 million and outfielder Mike Yastrzemski for $3.7 million.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

State Department shifting power to the end user as telework stays mainstream

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

Enterprise risk management remains elusive for many agencies, but now there’s help

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up