CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » MLB News » D-backs add 4-time All-Star…

D-backs add 4-time All-Star reliever Melancon on 2-year deal

The Associated Press

December 1, 2021, 6:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen on Wednesday, adding four-time All-Star Mark Melancon on a two-year deal worth a reported $14 million.

Now the D-backs have to get good enough to provide Melancon some games to actually save.

The right-handed Melancon, who will be 37 by opening day, led the big leagues with 39 saves last year in his only season with the San Diego Padres. He had a 4-3 record and 2.23 ERA to earn his first All-Star appearance since 2016.

Melancon’s deal also has a mutual option for 2024.

The D-backs had problems all over the roster last season, finishing with a 52-110 record, but a bad bullpen was among the worst issues. Almost all spots will be up for grabs next season, though holdovers like Joe Mantiply, J.B. Wendelken and Caleb Smith are prime candidates to relieve.

Arizona didn’t have many leads to protect last season during the ninth inning. The entire pitching staff combined for 22 saves.

Melancon said he believes that will change in a hurry. The veteran pitched against the Diamondbacks — who were division rivals with the Padres in the NL West — eight times last season and said it was a tough group to face.

“It’s tough to see it when you just look at paper, but when you’re facing these guys and trying to get them out, it’s a different story,” Melancon said. “I got to see it first hand. I’m very confident in this group.”

Melancon will almost certainly be the team’s closer. He played in college at Arizona and has 244 career saves over a well-traveled 13-year MLB career that includes time with the Pirates, Giants, Braves, Yankees, Astros, Red Sox, Padres and Nationals.

“He’s a proven back end bullpen guy,” Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said. “We talked at the beginning of the offseason about wanting to rebuild our pen. It was a major issue for us last year. … Getting a guy in this spot was important for us.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Other Sports News | Sports

The Marine Corps has not granted any religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Senators see room in FedRAMP bill to address supply chain security threats

Task order protests made up larger percentage of all GAO complaints in 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up