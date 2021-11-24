THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » MLB News » Mets owner Cohen criticizes…

Mets owner Cohen criticizes Matz’s agent for deal with Cards

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 12:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets owner Steve Cohen criticized pitcher Steven Matz for reaching an agreement with the St. Louis Cardinals rather than New York.

“I’m not happy this morning. I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter,” Cohen wrote Wednesday on Twitter.

Matz and the Cardinals have agreed to a $44 million, four-year contract, a deal subject to a successful physical, according to published reports.

Rob Martin, the pitcher’s agent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Matz, a 30-year-old left-hander who is from Long Island, pitched for the Mets from 2015-20 and was traded to Toronto last January. He went a career-best 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts for the Blue Jays, then became a free agent.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Biden names women of color to lead White House budget office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up