THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Home » MLB News » Cubs acquire outfielder Ramirez…

Cubs acquire outfielder Ramirez from Guardians for cash

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians for cash on Monday.

The 27-year-old Ramirez batted .268 with seven home runs and 41 RBIs in 99 games for Cleveland last season. He was designated for assignment on Friday.

A native of Cartagena, Colombia, Ramirez is a .271 hitter over parts of three seasons with Miami and the Guardians. He ranked sixth among NL rookies with 116 hits for the Marlins in 2019.

The Cubs finished fourth in the NL Central at 71-91 and missed the playoffs after making them five of the previous six years.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up