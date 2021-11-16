CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: NIH looking for kids for COVID study | WTOP talks with Fauci | 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
AP source: Blue Jays get Berrios for seven-years, $131M

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 10:08 AM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with pitcher Jose Berríos to a seven-year $131 million deal pending a physical, a person familiar with the the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays won the pursuit for pitcher Berríos at the July trade deadline by acquiring the right-hander from the Minnesota Twins and he’ll join the team if the physical checks out. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022 season.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement and they were not authorized to speak bout the deal.

Berrios went 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts with Toronto. The 27-year-old Berríos was Minnesota’s unquestioned ace, a two-time All-Star who has been as durable as any pitcher in the game.

