Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Megill scheduled to start…

Megill scheduled to start for New York against Atlanta

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (76-83, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (86-72, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (3-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Mets +150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Braves Friday.

The Braves are 40-37 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .434 this season. Kyle Wright leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Mets have gone 29-49 away from home. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .338.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-3. Jesse Chavez recorded his first victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Taijuan Walker registered his fifth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 75 extra base hits and is batting .258.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 142 hits and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .253 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Mets: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Adam Duvall: (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Stephen Vogt: (hip).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army expecting tamer year after bold moves in grooming, personnel standards

Web of policies not syncing up into single federal AI strategy, report warns

Federal employees will pay nearly 4% more toward health premiums in 2022

Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up