Lefty Shane McClanahan to start Game 1 of ALDS for Rays

The Associated Press

October 5, 2021, 2:11 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay left-hander Shane McClanahan will start Game of 1 of the Rays’ AL Division Series on Thursday night.

Rays manager Kevin Cash made the announcement before a team workout on Tuesday.

Rookie Shane Baz will take the mound for Game 2 on Friday night. Depending on bullpen use in the opening two games, Cash said Drew Rasmussen is the “highly likely” Game 3 starter.

Tampa Bay will face the winner of Tuesday night’s wild-card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

McClanahan, who last year became the first pitcher to make his major league debut in the postseason, went 10-6 with a 3.43 ERA in 25 starts this season.

Baz, a member of the silver-medal winning U.S. Olympic team, was 2-0 with 2.03 ERA in three starts after being called up from Triple-A Durham last month.

Rasmussen, acquired from Milwaukee in May, went 4-0 and had a 2.44 ERA in 20 games, including 10 starts for Tampa Bay.

