Joe West, Mark Carlson plate umpires for wild-card games

NEW YORK (AP) — Record-setting umpire Joe West will call balls and strikes for the NL wild-card game, and Mark Carlson will be the home plate umpire for the AL wild-card game.

Ted Barrett, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook and Alfonso Marquez will be crew chiefs for the Division Series, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

West, who in May broke Bill Klem’s record for major league games umpired, will be the crew chief for Wednesday night’s NL game between the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. He will be joined by Alan Porter at first, Laz Diaz at second, Jim Wolf at third, Chris Segal in left and Ramon De Jesus in right.

Carlson will be joined for Tuesday night’s AL wild-card game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox by James Hoye at first, crew chief Jerry Meals at second, Jordan Baker at third, Ryan Blakney in left and Jansen Visconti in right.

Blakney, Visconti, Segal and De Jesus will be working postseason games for the first time.

Stu Scheurwater and Larry Vanover will be the replay officials for the wild-card games.

Dan Bellino will be the plate umpire Thursday for the AL Division Series opener between Tampa Bay and the wild-card winner, joined by D.J. Reyburn at first, Holbrook at second, Ron Kulpa at third, Greg Gibson in left and Brian Knight in right.

Adam Hamari will be the plate umpire for Thursday’s AL Division Series opener between Houston and the Chicago White Sox, joined by Chris Conroy at first, Hallion at second, Vic Carapazza at third, Chad Fairchild in left and Lance Barrett in right.

Carlos Torres will be the plate umpire for Friday’s NL Division Series opener between San Francisco and the wild-card winner, joined by Ángel Hernandez at first, Barrett at second, Pat Hoberg at third, Doug Eddings in left and Gabe Morales in right. Hernandez in May lost his racial discrimination lawsuit filed against MLB.

Mike Estabrook will be the plate umpire for Friday’s NL Division Series opener between Milwaukee and Atlanta, joined by Mike Muchlinski at first, Marquez at second, Tony Randazzo at third, Will Little in left and Quinn Wolcott in right.

CB Bucknor, Fieldin Culbreth, Chris Guccione and Adrian Johnson will be the Division Series replay officials.

