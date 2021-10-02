Astros rout A’s 10-4, secure ALDS home-field advantage

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit two of the Astros’ four homers as Houston locked up home-field…

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker hit two of the Astros’ four homers as Houston locked up home-field advantage in the AL Division Series with a 10-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night.

With the win, the AL West champion Astros will have host the first two games in their best-of-five match-up against the AL Central champion White Sox next week. The Astros own the tiebreaker over the White Sox, winning five out of seven against Chicago this season.

Alvarez connected on a three-run homer to right in the first, and Tucker hit a two-run homer to left in the seventh.

Jason Castro hit a solo home run into the first row of the Crawford Boxes in left in the second, and Yuli Gurriel hit a solo home run to left in the third that was initially ruled a double but overturned and ruled a home run on review.

Michael Brantley had a two-run triple in the sixth to increase Houston’s lead to 8-3.

Alex Bregman added an RBI groundout in the second. Jose Altuve had four hits for Houston.

Jake Odorizzi yielded three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Odorizzi did not pitch more than five innings in any of his last six outings.

Phil Maton (6-0) loaded the bases with two outs in the fifth but induced a groundout by Seth Brown to earn the win.

Oakland took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second on an RBI triple by Starling Marte and an RBI double by Chad Pinder.

Tony Kemp, who had a career-high four hits, hit RBI singles in the fifth and eighth innings.

Paul Blackburn (1-4) was tagged for a season-high six runs on seven hits in two innings. Blackburn’s struggles against the Astros continued as the right-hander has allowed 21 runs over 13 1/3 innings in four career appearances against Houston.

TUCKER ROBS KEMP

Tucker kept the Astros in front in the sixth, stealing a game-tying three-run homer from Kemp with a leaping grab at the right field wall to end the inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Jose Siri has a small fracture in his right pinkie finger, manager Dusty Baker said. “He is being further evaluated to see what he can do, and if he can do it,” Baker said. Siri suffered the injury sliding into third on a triple in the first inning on Friday.

UP NEXT

RHP José Urquidy (8-3, 3.56) will start in the series and season finale opposite Oakland LHP Cole Irvin (10-15, 4.18).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.