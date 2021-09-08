9/11 ANNIVERSARY: 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health
White expected to start for the Dodgers against Cardinals

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-51, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-68, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Mitch White (1-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (14-7, 2.92 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 35-32 on their home turf. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .308, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .355.

The Dodgers are 42-28 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 196 home runs as a team this season. Max Muncy leads the club with 30, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 7-2. Alex Vesia earned his third victory and Justin Turner went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. J.A. Happ registered his eighth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 149 hits and has 83 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 78 RBIs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .216 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), David Price: (arm), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

