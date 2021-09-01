CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Rockies fall behind early, score 5 in 9th to beat Rangers

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 6:29 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brendan Rodgers’ two-run double put Colorado ahead during a five-run ninth inning, and the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 9-5 on Wednesday.

Rodgers, who homered in the fourth inning, doubled to the gap in left-center off Joe Barlow (0-2), the sixth of seven Texas relievers. The Rockies scored three more runs aided by four Rangers infield errors, three by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The four errors tied a team record for one inning, and Lowe’s broke a club record for a player in one inning.

Jhoulys Chacin (3-1), the fifth of six Colorado relievers, pitched two scoreless innings as the Rockies salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland left after facing only five batters. Leody Taveras’ two-run double highlighted Texas’ five-run second, but the Rangers were held scoreless the rest of the way, with five hits and one walk.

Freeland departed following a mound visit from manager Bud Black and the team trainer after a leadoff walk in the second inning. Freeland threw nine of his 21 pitches for strikes, and the second of his two walks — his final batter faced — scored the game’s first run. The club didn’t announce why he left.

Texas took advantage of the early call to the Rockies bullpen. The five-run inning against three pitchers featured a two-run single by Isiah Kiner-Falefa, an RBI single by Yohel Pozo and three walks. Rockies left fielder Connor Joe saved a run by throwing out Nick Solak at the plate.

Taveras came into the series hitting .062 and hitless in his last 31 at-bats. He hit his first two homers of the season Monday and Tuesday, and finished 5-for-11 in the series, doubled twice and stole three bases.

Texas’ Kohei Arihara allowed only Rodgers’ home run in 3 1/3 innings in his first start since May 8.

Arihara, who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list earlier Wednesday, threw 47 pitches in a planned short stint. He had surgery in late May on his pitching shoulder to repair an aneurysm.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (forearm tightness) was placed on the 10-day IL, one day after manager Bud Black expressed hope that Gray could return to the rotation on Thursday.

Rangers: RHP Spencer Howard (COVID-19 IL) will begin a rehab assignment with Round Rock on Thursday. … OF Willie Calhoun (forearm fracture) will soon begin workouts in Arizona.

UP NEXT

The Rockies haven’t announced a starter for Thursday’s home game against Arizona that will begin a four-game series.

Rangers RHP Glenn Otto, acquired in the July 29 trade that sent Joey Gallo to the New York Yankees, will open a three-game series in Anaheim against Angels RHP Shohei Ohtani (8-1, 3.00 ERA) on Friday. Otto limited Houston to two hits in five scoreless innings and got a no-decision in his big-league debut last Friday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

