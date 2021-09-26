Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » MLB News » Peralta expected to start…

Peralta expected to start as Brewers host the Mets

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New York Mets (73-81, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-62, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (1-3, 5.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-5, 2.66 ERA, .96 WHIP, 190 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -190, Mets +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and New York will play on Sunday.

The Brewers are 44-36 on their home turf. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .315, led by Christian Yelich with a mark of .347.

The Mets are 29-48 on the road. New York’s lineup has 167 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads them with 35 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-1. Corbin Burnes earned his 11th victory and Eduardo Escobar went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Milwaukee. Rich Hill registered his eighth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Brewers with 131 hits and has 85 RBIs.

Alonso leads the Mets with 62 extra base hits and is slugging .508.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .183 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 1-9, .224 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), Jake Cousins: (biceps), John Axford: (elbow), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Mets: Thomas Szapucki: (undisclosed), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up