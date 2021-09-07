9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed
Home » MLB News » Los Angeles to visit…

Los Angeles to visit St. Louis Tuesday

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-51, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-67, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: TBD Cardinals: J.A. Happ (8-7, 6.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +150, Dodgers -170; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner and the Dodgers will take on the Cardinals Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 35-31 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is slugging .397 as a unit. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a .506 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Dodgers have gone 41-28 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-1. Max Scherzer secured his 13th victory and Chris Taylor went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Miles Mikolas took his second loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 63 extra base hits and is batting .257.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 30 home runs and is slugging .533.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.46 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .203 batting average, 2.68 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), David Price: (arm), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up