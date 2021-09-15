Coronavirus News: DC reaches pandemic settlement | Colleges push student vaccines | Md. votes to require masks in K-12 | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Keller expected to start as Pittsburgh hosts Cincinnati

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 3:22 AM

Cincinnati Reds (75-70, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (53-91, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-11, 6.29 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +128, Reds -149; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will face off on Wednesday.

The Pirates are 33-40 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh has hit 113 home runs as a team this season. Bryan Reynolds leads them with 23, averaging one every 21.9 at-bats.

The Reds are 37-37 on the road. Cincinnati hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .325 this season, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .377.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-5. Dillon Peters earned his first victory and Jacob Stallings went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Wade Miley took his sixth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 23 home runs and has 85 RBIs.

Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 65 extra base hits and 83 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .266 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 3-7, .227 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

