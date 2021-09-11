Jose Abreu hits 3-run homer as White Sox top Red Sox 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer and Carlos Rodón pitched five effective innings on extended rest, helping…

CHICAGO (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer and Carlos Rodón pitched five effective innings on extended rest, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Friday night.

Luis Robert added an RBI single as Chicago bounced back from a 2-4 road trip. The AL Central leaders also got steady innings from Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks after the Red Sox rallied in the seventh.

Boston lost for the fourth time in five games, but it maintained its one-game lead for the top AL wild card because of the New York Yankees’ 10-3 loss to the Mets. It also remained nine games back of AL East-leading Tampa Bay, which lost 10-4 at Detroit.

All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts returned after being sidelined by COVID-19, but ace left-hander Chris Sale was placed on the injured list after he tested positive. The seven-time All-Star also had a mild bout with COVID-19 in January that required him to quarantine for two weeks.

“It’s unfortunate, but he’ll be back,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “He feels good.”

It was Bogaerts’ first game since Aug. 31, but it was hard to tell. He had two hits and made an athletic grab in short left field to retire Leury García in the fourth.

Bobby Dalbec hit his 21st homer for Boston. He also tripled and scored as part of a two-run seventh that got the Red Sox within one.

But Kimbrel worked around Bogaerts’ one-out walk in the eighth, and Hendriks earned his 34th save. With one out and a runner on second, the All-Star closer retired Alex Verdugo on a grounder to shortstop before pinch-hitter Travis Shaw flied out.

Rodón (12-5) allowed one run and three hits in his first start since Sept. 1. The hard-throwing left-hander struck out seven and walked none.

The 28-year-old Rodón had his turn pushed back because of shoulder soreness. He also spent time on the IL last month with shoulder fatigue.

Abreu backed Rodón with his 29th homer, a two-out drive to left off Tanner Houck (0-4) in the third. The reigning AL MVP leads the majors with 107 RBIs.

Houck was charged with four runs, three earned, and four hits in 3 2/3 innings. The rookie right-hander also lost to the White Sox on April 18, yielding three runs in 4 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: DH J.D. Martinez was scratched because of back spasms. … In addition to Sale, INF Jonathan Araúz also was placed on the COVID-19 list. The team said Araúz has some symptoms, but he has tested negative multiple times. … LHP Darwinzon Hernandez was activated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a right oblique strain. Hernandez pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief of Houck.

White Sox: OF Eloy Jiménez returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a bruised right knee. He went 1 for 4 while serving as the designated hitter. … RHP Lance Lynn was activated from the 10-day injured list, and RHP Jimmy Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Lynn had been sidelined by right knee inflammation. He is slated to start Sunday’s series finale.

UP NEXT

Dylan Cease (11-7, 3.87 ERA) starts Saturday night for Chicago. The right-hander also faced Boston on April 17, allowing two runs in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision. The Red Sox hadn’t announced a starter for either game this weekend.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.