Gonsolin expected to start as Dodgers host the Padres

San Diego Padres (78-80, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (102-56, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Vince Velasquez (3-8, 6.22 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -231, Padres +191; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres will take on the Dodgers Thursday.

The Dodgers are 54-23 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 11.8.

The Padres have gone 33-44 away from home. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .363.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 11-9. David Price earned his fifth victory and A.J. Pollock went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Emilio Pagan took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 63 extra base hits and is batting .249.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 41 home runs and has 95 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .260 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Padres: 2-8, .265 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Craig Stammen: (health protocols), Blake Snell: (adductor), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

