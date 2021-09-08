9/11 ANNIVERSARY: 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health
Home » MLB News » Gibson scheduled to start…

Gibson scheduled to start for Phillies at Brewers

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (71-67, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (85-55, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (10-6, 3.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-4, 2.70 ERA, .96 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -167, Phillies +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce Harper and the Phillies will take on the Brewers Wednesday.

The Brewers are 39-31 in home games in 2020. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .281.

The Phillies are 32-39 on the road. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .314, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .399.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-0. Eric Lauer notched his fifth victory and Eduardo Escobar went 1-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Aaron Nola took his eighth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar is second on the Brewers with 49 extra base hits and is batting .255.

Harper leads the Phillies with 28 home runs and is batting .299.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Phillies: 7-3, .285 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Willy Adames: (quad), Manny Pina: (oblique).

Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Andrew Knapp: (health protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

Research shows NIST, ISO supply chain standards have up to 89% overlap of risk controls

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up