CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » MLB News » Freeland scheduled to start…

Freeland scheduled to start as Colorado hosts San Francisco

The Associated Press

September 6, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Francisco Giants (87-50, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-74, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (12-5, 2.52 ERA, .99 WHIP, 183 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-6, 4.22 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +150, Giants -176; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Colorado Rockies on Monday.

The Rockies are 45-24 on their home turf. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .372.

The Giants are 42-27 on the road. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .304.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-2. Alex Wood recorded his 10th victory and Tommy La Stella went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for San Francisco. Jon Gray took his ninth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cron leads the Rockies with 26 home runs and is slugging .536.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 24 home runs and is slugging .502.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .202 batting average, 4.35 ERA

Giants: 4-6, .216 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Austin Gomber: (undisclosed), Kyle Freeland: (hip), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Giants: Alex Wood: (undisclosed), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (back), Austin Slater: (concussion), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Alex Dickerson: (hamstring), Donovan Solano: (health protocols), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up