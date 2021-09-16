Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Chicago Cubs to visit the Philadelphia Phillies

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Cubs (66-80, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (73-72, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 6:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (14-6, 4.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Phillies: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -220, Cubs +180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Chicago will play on Thursday.

The Phillies are 41-32 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .411.

The Cubs are 27-44 in road games. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .329.

The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Ian Kennedy notched his second victory and J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Trevor Megill took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 135 hits and has 50 RBIs.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 41 extra base hits and 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by six runs

Cubs: 5-5, .244 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Connor Brogdon: (groin), Luke Williams: (health protocols), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Travis Jankowski: (foot), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Keegan Thompson: (shoulder), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (concussion), Michael Hermosillo: (forearm), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

