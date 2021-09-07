9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed
Cabrera expected to start for Miami against New York

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 3:05 AM

New York Mets (69-69, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (57-80, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-2, 6.59 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 5.23 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +142, Mets -163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets head to play the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 36-33 in home games in 2020. Miami has slugged .373 this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the club with a .457 slugging percentage, including 45 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Mets have gone 28-42 away from home. New York’s lineup has 150 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 30 homers.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Jeurys Familia notched his ninth victory and Jonathan Villar went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Sandy Alcantara registered his 13th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 45 extra base hits and is slugging .457.

Alonso leads the Mets with 81 RBIs and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 8-2, .312 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Miguel Rojas: (trap), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jorge Alfaro: (knee).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

