Cabrera expected to start as Miami hosts Pittsburgh

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 3:05 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-92, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (62-85, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-7, 4.97 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Marlins: Edward Cabrera (0-1, 6.61 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -134, Pirates +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Pittsburgh will square off on Saturday.

The Marlins are 38-35 in home games in 2020. Miami is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 92 total runs batted in.

The Pirates are 21-51 on the road. Pittsburgh hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with a mark of .377.

The Pirates won the last meeting 2-1. Wil Crowe notched his fourth victory and Anthony Alford went 2-for-4 for Pittsburgh. Elieser Hernandez registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is second on the Marlins with 15 home runs and is batting .249.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .513.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Edward Cabrera: (toe), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion), Brian Anderson: (shoulder), Jesus Aguilar: (knee), Jorge Alfaro: (calf).

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Steven Brault: (arm), David Bednar: (oblique), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

