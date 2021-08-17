WORLD NEWS: Help Afghans resettle | What's next in Afghanistan? | Md., Va. willing to take refugees | How US money benefited Taliban
Ynoa scheduled to start for Braves at Marlins

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (63-56, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-68, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 0.00 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-10, 3.45 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +111, Braves -130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will meet on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 30-28 in home games in 2020. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Miguel Rojas with a mark of .331.

The Braves are 32-27 on the road. Atlanta has hit 174 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 27, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 12-2. Touki Toussaint secured his second victory and Freddie Freeman went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Braxton Garrett took his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 42 extra base hits and is batting .266.

Duvall leads the Braves with 27 home runs and is slugging .480.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .264 batting average, 7.94 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Braves: 8-2, .249 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

