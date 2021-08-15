Yankees’ Gerrit Cole back from COVID-19, will start Monday

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has recovered from COVID-19 and will start Monday against the Los…

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has recovered from COVID-19 and will start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels.

Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Aug. 3. Four days earlier, he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay.

Speaking before Sunday’s game at the Chicago White Sox, Cole described his symptoms as “mild.”

“I am feeling good. Ready to go and very much looking forward to it,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll push the limits by any means because the recovery will be very important.”

The 30-year-old Cole is in his second season with the Yankees.

New York still has four players on the COVID-19 list: First baseman Anthony Rizzo, catcher Gary Sánchez, starter Jordan Montgomery and reliever Clay Holmes.

