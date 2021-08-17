WORLD NEWS: Help Afghans resettle | What's next in Afghanistan? | Md., Va. willing to take refugees | How US money benefited Taliban
Wainwright expected to start as St. Louis hosts Milwaukee

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 3:05 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (72-47, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-56, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.16 ERA, .92 WHIP, 172 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-6, 3.27 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 137 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +133, Brewers -155; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Milwaukee will meet on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 32-25 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has slugged .393 this season. Ali Sanchez leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Brewers have gone 40-20 away from home. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by Omar Narvaez with a mark of .374.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-0. Jack Flaherty earned his seventh victory and Tommy Edman went 1-for-4 for St. Louis. Corbin Burnes registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 123 hits and has 69 RBIs.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 24 home runs and is slugging .487.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .281 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .293 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (back).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

