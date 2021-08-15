CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Stammen scheduled to start for San Diego against Arizona

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Diego Padres (66-53, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-80, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Craig Stammen (5-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-6, 4.87 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 82 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +140, Padres -162; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will play on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are 24-35 in home games in 2020. Arizona has slugged .379 this season. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .449 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Padres are 26-29 on the road. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .322, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .369.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 7-0. Tyler Gilbert earned his first victory and Drew Ellis went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Joe Musgrove registered his eighth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 104 hits and has 40 RBIs.

Frazier leads the Padres with 139 hits and has 34 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .258 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 4-6, .243 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (health protocols), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

