Scherzer, Dodgers to face Darvish, Padres

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 1:24 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (80-47, second in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (68-60, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.65 ERA, .91 WHIP, 178 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (7-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +130, Dodgers -149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Los Angeles will play on Thursday.

The Padres are 41-28 in home games in 2020. San Diego has hit 151 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with 35, averaging one every 10.1 at-bats.

The Dodgers are 38-26 on the road. Los Angeles has a collective on-base percentage of .328, led by Max Muncy with a mark of .382.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-3. Corey Knebel recorded his third victory and Will Smith went 2-for-6 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Daniel Camarena registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 35 home runs and has 78 RBIs.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 50 extra base hits and is batting .260.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .175 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Dodgers: 9-1, .229 batting average, 2.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Yu Darvish: (back), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

