CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » MLB News » Rockies to face Giants…

Rockies to face Giants on the road

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado Rockies (51-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-41, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (3-6, 4.65 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -205, Rockies +170; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will face off on Saturday.

The Giants are 39-17 in home games in 2020. The San Francisco pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Kevin Gausman leads them with a mark of 10.6.

The Rockies are 13-44 on the road. Colorado has hit 124 home runs as a team this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with 18, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 5-4. Anthony DeSclafani recorded his 11th victory and Wilmer Flores went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Austin Gomber registered his seventh loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 45 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 43 extra base hits and 54 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .254 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .301 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Evan Longoria: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up