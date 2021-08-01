2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » MLB News » Philadelphia Phillies to visit…

Philadelphia Phillies to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philadelphia Phillies (51-53, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-64, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (6-3, 2.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Pirates: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +123, Phillies -145; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Pirates Sunday.

The Pirates are 23-29 on their home turf. Pittsburgh’s lineup has 84 home runs this season, Bryan Reynolds leads them with 18 homers.

The Phillies are 20-32 on the road. Philadelphia’s lineup has 120 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 23 homers.

The Pirates won the last meeting 3-2. Chris Stratton earned his fourth victory and Kevin Newman went 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Jose Alvarado took his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 18 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

Jean Segura leads the Phillies with 91 hits and has 33 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin), Freddy Galvis: (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up