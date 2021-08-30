CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Gilbert expected to start as Arizona hosts San Diego

The Associated Press

August 30, 2021, 3:05 AM

San Diego Padres (69-62, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (44-88, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (7-6, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +146, Padres -168; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Diego will play on Monday.

The Diamondbacks are 27-36 on their home turf. Arizona is slugging .382 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the club with a .444 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Padres have gone 28-33 away from home. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Adam Frazier with a mark of .357.

The Padres won the last meeting 8-2. Reiss Knehr earned his first victory and Fernando Tatis Jr. went 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs for San Diego. Zac Gallen took his seventh loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is slugging .444.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 35 home runs and is slugging .633.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .244 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Padres: 2-8, .170 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

