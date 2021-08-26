CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Gallen expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Phillies

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 1:24 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (43-85, fifth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (63-63, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (4-7, 4.17 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -157, Diamondbacks +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Arizona will play on Thursday.

The Phillies are 36-27 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia has slugged .401 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .564.

The Diamondbacks have gone 16-49 away from home. Arizona is hitting a collective .236 this season, led by Josh Rojas with an average of .279.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-2. Madison Bumgarner recorded his seventh victory and Nick Ahmed went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Arizona. Zack Wheeler registered his eighth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 71 RBIs and is batting .247.

Rojas leads the Diamondbacks with 11 home runs and is batting .279.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .199 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .253 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

