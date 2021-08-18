CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Home » MLB News » Flaherty scheduled to start…

Flaherty scheduled to start for St. Louis against Milwaukee

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (73-47, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (61-57, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (9-3, 2.26 ERA, .91 WHIP, 162 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (9-1, 2.65 ERA, .96 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +104, Brewers -122; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Milwaukee will play on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 32-26 in home games in 2020. St. Louis’s lineup has 131 home runs this season, Nolan Arenado leads the club with 25 homers.

The Brewers are 41-20 on the road. Milwaukee’s lineup has 148 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 2-0. Corbin Burnes notched his eighth victory and Kolten Wong went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Milwaukee. Adam Wainwright took his seventh loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 57 extra base hits and is batting .264.

Escobar leads the Brewers with 72 RBIs and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .312 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Kwang Hyun Kim: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Dylan Carlson: (wrist), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (back).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Former intelligence employees lose legal battle over scope of prepublication reviews

Former OFPP administrators say new nominee must do these things to succeed

Air Force Skyborg program awards new contracts for further development

DoD shifting readiness priorities from short-term to strategic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up