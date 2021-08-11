CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. reinstates mask mandates | DC-area venues requiring proof of vaccines, negative COVID class | DCPS COVID-19's guidelines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Burnes scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Chicago

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 3:05 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (68-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (52-63, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.31 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-10, 6.34 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +125, Brewers -150; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to take on the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Cubs are 31-26 in home games in 2020. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .332.

The Brewers have gone 36-19 away from home. Milwaukee’s lineup has 138 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24 homers.

The Brewers won the last meeting 6-3. Miguel Sanchez notched his first victory and Luis Urias went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Milwaukee. Dan Winkler registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Contreras leads the Cubs with 32 extra base hits and is batting .227.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 48 extra base hits and is batting .264.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (blister), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jason Heyward: (finger), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring), Nico Hoerner: (oblique), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Josh Hader: (covid-19), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), Jake Cousins: (covid-19), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

