Burnes expected to start as Brewers host the Reds

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 3:05 AM

Cincinnati Reds (69-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (76-49, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (10-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Brewers: Corbin Burnes (8-4, 2.06 ERA, .91 WHIP, 175 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -193, Reds +164; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Cincinnati will face off on Tuesday.

The Brewers are 34-28 on their home turf. Milwaukee has hit 156 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 24, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.

The Reds are 33-28 on the road. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .330, led by Jonathan India with a mark of .386.

The Brewers won the last meeting 8-0. Corbin Burnes notched his fifth victory and Willy Adames went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Sonny Gray took his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adames is second on the Brewers with 113 hits and has 65 RBIs.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 28 home runs and has 81 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Reds: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Freddy Peralta: (shoulder), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Eduardo Escobar: (hamstring).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

