Brewers rally for 4 in 7th, beat Reds 7-4 to increase lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Omar Narváez hit a tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning, Kolten Wong added a two-run homer…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Omar Narváez hit a tiebreaking double in a four-run seventh inning, Kolten Wong added a two-run homer in the eighth and the Milwaukee Brewers rallied past the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 on Tuesday night.

Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames exited early with a leg injury, but the first-place Brewers hit a trio of sacrifice flies to win the opener of a three-game series between the top two teams in the NL Central.

They increased their division lead to 8 1/2 games over Cincinnati, which began the night a game ahead of the Padres for the second NL wild card. San Diego hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers later.

Hunter Strickland (3-1) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of starter Corbin Burnes to help Milwaukee win for the 11th time in 14 games. Josh Hader earned his 27th save in 28 chances.

Milwaukee’s comeback came after the Reds scored three in the fourth off Burnes, the Brewers’ ace.

Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle held Milwaukee to one run before getting lifted in the sixth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP–Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.