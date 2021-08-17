CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Athletics activate SS Elvis Andrus from paternity list

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 5:05 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics reinstated shortstop Elvis Andrus from the paternity list on Tuesday.

Andrus was in the starting lineup for Oakland’s game against the Chicago White Sox. He was placed on the paternity list on Saturday.

Andrus entered Tuesday batting .231 with three homers and 28 RBIs in 113 games.

Infielder Vimael Machín was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room on the roster. Machín is batting .107 in 13 games over three stints with the A’s this year.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

