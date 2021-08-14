CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Ashby expected to start for the Brewers against Pirates

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 3:05 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (70-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-74, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pirates: Mitch Keller (3-9, 7.06 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers head to play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Pirates are 23-33 on their home turf. Pittsburgh has slugged .361 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .529 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Brewers have gone 38-19 away from home. Milwaukee has slugged .398 this season. Willy Adames leads the team with a mark of .495.

The Brewers won the last meeting 4-2. Brent Suter earned his 10th victory and Rowdy Tellez went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Kyle Keller registered his first loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 20 home runs and is slugging .529.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Brewers with 109 hits and has 72 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 1-9, .199 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .280 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (covid-19), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Ben Gamel: (hamstring).

Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Eric Lauer: (covid-19), Adrian Houser: (health protocols), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Avisail Garcia: (hand), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Rowdy Tellez: (knee), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

