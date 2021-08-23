CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Arizona Diamondbacks to visit the Pittsburgh Pirates

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-83, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (44-80, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD Pirates: Wil Crowe (3-7, 5.23 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -115, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will square off on Monday.

The Pirates are 24-35 on their home turf. Pittsburgh is hitting a collective batting average of .232 this season, led by Bryan Reynolds with an average of .301.

The Diamondbacks have gone 15-47 away from home. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Josh Rojas with a mark of .369.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-4. Brett de Geus earned his second victory and Daulton Varsho went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Arizona. Duane Underwood Jr. took his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 21 home runs and is slugging .523.

Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 110 hits and has 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .222 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .298 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson: (undisclosed), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Sam Howard: (oblique), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Anthony Alford: (back).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Joe Mantiply: (undisclosed), Merrill Kelly: (covid-19), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

