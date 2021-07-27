2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | How US women did in basketball | Surfing's Olympic debut | Md. native Zaferes wins bronze medal in triathlon
Yankees All-Star Aaron Judge returns from COVID-19 IL

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 6:54 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge and backup catcher Kyle Higashioka have been reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced the moves before Tuesday night’s game at Tampa Bay. Judge started in right field and batted second against the Rays.

Both went on the IL July 16.

Judge and Higashioka took batting practice on Monday’s off day at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees’ spring training complex, in Tampa, Florida.

The Yankees (51-47) started Tuesday 9½ games behind AL East-leading Boston and eight back of the second-place Rays.

