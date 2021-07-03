Votto, Naquin homer, Reds deal Cubs 8th straight loss, 3-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin homered, the Cincinnati bullpen pitched four scoreless innings and the Reds beat…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto and Tyler Naquin homered, the Cincinnati bullpen pitched four scoreless innings and the Reds beat Chicago 3-2 on Saturday, the eighth straight loss for the reeling Cubs.

The Reds hopped over the Cubs into second place in the NL Central, behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

Eugenio Suárez drove in the decisive run with a single in the seventh inning.

Tyler Mahle allowed two runs and five hits and struck out seven over five innings for the Reds. The bullpen was terrific for the second straight game, allowing two Chicago hits the rest of the way.

Ryan Hendrix (4-1), the second of four Cincinnati relievers, got the win. Heath Hembree pitched the ninth for his second save in two days.

Adbert Alzolay (4-8) gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings for the Cubs.

Mahle pitched out a bases-loaded jam in the first. Rafael Ortego scored on a passed ball in the second, and Kris Bryant homered in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Votto homered to center field with two out in the fourth, and Naquin tied the game with a booming shot into the right-field seats leading off the fifth.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: 2B Nico Hoerner is back with the team and is expected to be activated. Horner (left hamstring) has been on the injured list since May 26.

Reds: Right-handed reliever Michael Feliz (right elbow sprain) was sent to Triple-A Louisville for a rehab assignment, where RHP Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder soreness) made his third rehab appearance on Friday. Feliz and RHP Michael Lorenzen (right shoulder strain), who is rehabbing in Arizona, could be back with the Reds around the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Wade Miley (6-4, 3.09 ERA) will be on the mound for the Reds in Sunday’s series finale. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.98) will go for the Cubs. Hendricks has worked at least six innings in each of his nine starts since May 9.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.