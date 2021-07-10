Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Rogers expected to start for Miami against Atlanta

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (43-44, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (38-49, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-5, 4.79 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (7-5, 2.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -107, Braves -111; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Atlanta will meet on Saturday.

The Marlins are 21-20 in home games in 2020. The Miami offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Garrett Cooper leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Braves are 19-22 in road games. Atlanta’s lineup has 120 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24 homers.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-0. Charlie Morton secured his eighth victory and Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Anthony Bass took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 29 extra base hits and is slugging .460.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 24 home runs and is batting .281.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

Braves: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Zach Thompson: (illness), Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), John Curtiss: (neck), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

