Rangers put rookie LH King on IL with shoulder inflammation

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 5:55 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas rookie left-hander John King was put the 10-day injured list Friday because of left shoulder inflammation, after the Rangers had started extending his outings in anticipation of possibly starting later in the season.

The IL move was retroactive to Wednesday, the day after King (7-5, 3.52 ERA in 27 appearances) threw 49 pitches in two innings of relief to win his second consecutive outing.

Outfielder Jason Martin was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his third stint with the Rangers this season.

Manager Chris Woodward said the issue with King “just popped up” and that more evaluation is planned.

King’s last three appearances have been following fellow rookie Dane Dunning in his starts as the Rangers try to limit his innings. King will be eligible to be activated from the IL on July 17, three days before Dunning’s next scheduled start in the team’s fifth game after the break.

Asked if the inflammation would have an impact on the possibility of King starting this season, Woodward said that will determined on how serious the issue is.

“We’ve got to get confirmation that he’s fine, that maybe this is just soreness, just natural, normal soreness, and that he needs a break, but nothing major,” Woodward said “But obviously, if it’s something more significant, then it will for sure.”

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

MLB News | Sports

