Oviedo scheduled to start for Cardinals at Giants

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 3:05 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (43-44, third in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (53-32, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Johan Oviedo (0-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (7-3, 3.89 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -179, Cardinals +155; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and St. Louis will face off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 26-13 in home games in 2020. The San Francisco pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Kevin Gausman leads them with a mark of 10.3.

The Cardinals are 20-26 in road games. St. Louis has a collective .229 this season, led by Tyler O’Neill with an average of .277.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-5. Adam Wainwright notched his seventh victory and Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Johnny Cueto took his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 17 home runs and is slugging .542.

Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 92 hits and has 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.19 ERA

Cardinals: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (thumb).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Tyler O’Neill: (allergies), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

