Oakland’s Olson joins All-Star Home Run Derby

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 4:40 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson is joining the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.

Olson began Tuesday with 20 home runs. He tweeted his participation before the Athletics played at Houston.

He joins Kansas City catcher Salvador Pérez, Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini, New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Colorado shortstop Trevor Story in the derby.

Alonso won the most recent derby in 2019.

